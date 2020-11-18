The ongoing season of The Mandalorian will supposedly take the bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick to Ahsoka Tano, one of the last living members of the Jedi Order, even though that’s not how the character would describe herself. But according to the synopsis for this week’s episode, Mando and the Child are in for a quick detour first.

Three outings in, and Din Djarin has yet to cross paths with his old comrades Cara Dune and Greef Karga, despite the fact that the trailers for season 2 featured them prominently. Now, it seems that the renegades are finally going to catch up with the Razor Crest, as the synopsis for “Chapter 12: The Siege” has teased their return.

“The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission,” the preview reads.

Of course, we don’t know anything more about this new quest, but by the sounds of it, it won’t involve finding Ahsoka on the forest planet of Corvus, so something will derail Mando yet again.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’ll certainly prove interesting, though, especially in terms of press and fan reception, is the return of Gina Carano, who’ll reprise her role as former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. While the character was generally well received among audiences, the actress has been under fire recently for her anti-mask tweets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention her support for the alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

As per cancel culture, a lot of people are already asking Disney to fire her from future seasons of The Mandalorian, though it remains to be seen how the House of Mouse will react to the controversy and whether they’ll even do anything. After all, it’s been heavily rumored that Cara Dune is getting her own live-action spinoff series in the near future.