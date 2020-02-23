The Mandalorian Actor Teases Major Lightsaber Action For Season 2

The first season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, while excellent in many regards, lacked the trademark lightsaber action of the franchise as a whole, though according to the actor behind Moff Gideon, the producers will fix that in the upcoming chapter.

The modest adventures of the lonesome Mandalorian bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick received universal recognition after debuting on Disney’s streaming platform a couple of months ago and fans are already thirsty for more. While Star Wars folk generally dislike novelty, Jon Favreau’s new show was a unique take on a galaxy far, far away and imagined a smaller narrative where the conflict focused more on the character dilemmas rather than an overarching plot and its ramifications on the world. Consequently, almost everyone loved the series despite its unprecedented formula when compared to other Star Wars media.

Namely, we learned pretty early on that major lightsaber action wasn’t going to be a part of The Mandalorian, but according to Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in the first season, the producers have found plenty of epic opportunities to utilize lightsabers in the second season.

Appearing at FAN EXPO Vancouver earlier this month, the Better Call Saul star teased us about this by saying:

“The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it. Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

Obviously, fans were quick to ask if Gideon would go up against a lightsaber-wielding Din Djarin or Baby Yoda with his Darksaber, but the actor shut down this notion, stating:

“Well, no way. [Laughs],” Esposito added. “It ain’t gonna happen, baby! Anything is possible, and you keep watching. Because although the baby has some incredible power, without having to wield the Darksaber, I think the baby is so curious about what this is. So you will be enthused and inspired when you see the scene I’m referring to in Season 2, which is to come in October. Keep watching.”

It looks as though that’s all fans are going to get for the time being. Needless to say, we’re positively excited to see how the mythical weapons of the Jedi and the Sith come to play a part in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, which as the actor revealed above, will premiere on Disney+ in October 2020.