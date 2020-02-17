Baby Yoda Plush Toys Have Already Sold Out

This time last year, it would’ve been hard to imagine a Star Wars TV show making a bigger impact on pop culture than a major Star Wars movie, and yet Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian may well have pulled off just that, thanks in no small part to the popularity and instant meme status of the character commonly known as Baby Yoda.

Given the obvious marketability of this cute little Force-user, it’s strange to think that Disney has waited over three months since his November debut to release a corresponding plushie. But even with the product still in the pre-order stage, it seems the Baby Yoda doll has already sold out, with no word yet on when it will be restocked.

As some of you may recall, the first few episodes of The Mandalorian left many fans clamoring for Baby Yoda toys. They were therefore disappointed to find that this was one of those rare occasions where Disney was underprepared with the tie-in products, and what little merchandise you could buy in those early days was widely roasted online.

Life-Size Baby Yoda Doll Now Available To Pre-Order 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the reason for the lack of merch is that the company was keen to keep “The Child” under wraps, saving his unveiling for the end of the first episode. As a result, the holiday season came and went with no official dolls available, and it looks like some fans will have to wait even past next month’s release date to get a plush toy of their own.

Regardless, the early sales for Baby Yoda plushies are a testament to the character’s success as the biggest Star Wars breakout character of 2019. And you can expect to see even more of the little guy when the second season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney Plus this October.