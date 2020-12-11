The Mandalorian Chapter 15 Had A Strange Poe Dameron Easter Egg

The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian season 2 paid homage to one of the greatest pilots that the galaxy far, far away has ever seen, but it’s still unclear what the production crew meant by it.

Poe Dameron is an icon of Star Wars at this point. Lucasfilm first introduced the character in The Force Awakens as a pilot and commander of the Resistance. But during the events of the last two movies, he essentially took over the remnants of Leia Organa’s insurgent army, acting as commanding general in the Battle of Exegol. While it’s still unclear what the House of Mouse wishes to do with these Sequel Trilogy characters now that their story has come to a close, this is Star Wars that we’re talking about here, so it’s safe to say that they’ll be back, one way or another.

To that end, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian featured a strange cameo from Poe during this week’s episode. In “Chapter 15: The Believer,” Mando infiltrates an Imperial remnant facility via a shipping transport. En route, a group of pirates attacks the vehicle, forcing the bounty hunter to come out and face them head-on, without his beskar armor, no less.

When the episode came to an end, though, and much like the previous chapters, the credits sequence featured concept art of the locations and the characters, and one piece unmistakably depicted Poe Dameron as one of the pirates. See for yourself below:

Of course, this isn’t the first time that The Mandalorian has paid homage to the history of that galaxy far, far away in a credits scene. In fact, the second episode of the ongoing season also featured a similar reference to Han Solo and Greedo’s infamous “who shot first?”

Tell us, though, what do you think about Poe’s subtle cameo in “The Believer?” Sound off in the comments below.