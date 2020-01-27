The Mandalorian EP Says Baby Yoda’s Backstory Will Be Kept Mysterious

Baby Yoda continues to be the internet’s top obsession, spawning countless fan tributes and memes that only add to his cuteness and dominance. Though if you made it through the entire first season of The Mandalorian, you’re well aware that the mysterious entity still doesn’t have a proper name, nor has his backstory really been explained, and it seems it may stay this way for a while yet.

Indeed, fans were left with tons of unanswered enigmas surrounding the character, as Baby Yoda, who’s called The Child or The Asset on the show, is still on the run from the remnants of the Empire, with the Mandalorian trying his best to keep him safe. But the team behind the hit series isn’t ready to give everything away just yet.

In fact, according to producer Dave Filoni, they’re hoping to keep a lot of things left mysterious, as that’s part of what makes Baby Yoda so special.

“It’s exciting but I think there’s a lot of responsibility around it. I mean one of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon as pitched was the subject of this child, and just knowing George (Lucas) and how important the character of Yoda is to him I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea. I think we still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don’t want to go around answering things and making him less special but let’s tell a story that’s interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy.”

Despite what Filoni says here – and he is right, for the most part – we already know that season 2 of The Mandalorian will place a greater focus on Baby Yoda. Voice actor/director Taika Waititi has teased that The Child has an actual name which we’ll eventually learn while showrunner Jon Favreau isn’t ruling out the notion that Baby Yoda could be related to Master Yoda, an idea which will also likely be explored in the next run.

In any case, with The Rise of Skywalker performing way worse than Disney expected at the box office, Baby Yoda was without a doubt the face of the Star Wars franchise in 2019 and we can’t wait to see more of him in The Mandalorian season 2, which comes to Disney Plus this fall.