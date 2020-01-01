Baby Yoda Executes Order 66 In Hilarious New Star Wars Fan Video

The Baby Yoda meme train continues with a popular new video that sees the Mandalorian breakout star wreaking havoc and destruction across the Star Wars galaxy.

By now, the cute little Force-user is no stranger to online remixes, though few have been as dark or as well made as the latest video from YouTube channel MaxeBaumannFilms2013, which casts The Child as a genocidal villain responsible for the extermination of the Jedi.

The video starts off with a variation on the scene where Baby Yoda and Mando keep flipping switches. In this case, Baby Yoda activates a message from Emperor Palpatine to “execute Order 66,” leading to a montage of death that mostly uses footage from Revenge of the Sith.

The real icing on the cake, however, is that Baby Yoda goes one further than Palpatine, and actually leads the charge in hunting down and killing Jedi. In his little stroller hovercraft, the baby blasts Ki-Adi-Mundi, shoots Plo Koon out of the sky and, worst of all, slaughters the younglings at the Jedi Temple.

The video then ends on a relatively comforting note when Mando wakes up to find that all this carnage was just a dream, though even then, the ominous music keeps you wondering if Baby Yoda has a hidden dark side.

Incidentally, though we’ve been referring to the character as “Baby Yoda” all this time, showrunner Jon Favreau apparently isn’t a huge fan of the title, even chastising Disney CEO Bob Iger for using the nickname.

Nonetheless, the internet has spoken, and “Baby Yoda” remains the commonly accepted nickname for a character whose star continues to rise. Here’s hoping the memes won’t feel too played out by the time Season 2 of The Mandalorian comes to Disney Plus later this year.