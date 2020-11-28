The Mandalorian Fans Are Demanding Justice For Yaddle

Despite being a massively popular character in the Star Wars universe that’s widely accepted as one of the most powerful Jedi to have ever lived, not a lot is known about either Yoda or his species. George Lucas deliberately wanted to keep much of his backstory a secret, and the official name of his kind or their home planet has never even been revealed.

In fact, over the last 40 years of Star Wars stories, there’s only been two other creatures seen on screen that bear a resemblance to Yoda. One of them is of course The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Grogu, who himself has been an enigma up until having his name unveiled by Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, but the second appears to have been completely forgotten about.

In “The Jedi,” Ahsoka tells Mando that she’s only ever encountered one member of Grogu’s species before, which was of course due to her close ties to Yoda during The Clone Wars. This instantly set alarm bells ringing among longtime Star Wars fans, who distinctly remember Yaddle making a brief background appearance as a member of the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace, and you can check out some of the reactions to Ahsoka failing to mention the character below.

"I’ve only known one other being like this. A wise master named Yoda." pic.twitter.com/rl12NGPJ7i — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) November 27, 2020

Ahsoka: I’ve only known one other being like this… Yaddle: Actually, no pic.twitter.com/B0UFfzPKXW — Alan C. | QueerAF 🏳️‍🌈 (@alanmching) November 27, 2020

Has Ahsoka ever met Yaddle before? Does Yaddle even exist anymore? — PROGRAMANCER🎮Simon Quest’s Transylvania Adventure (@Programancer) November 27, 2020

I need to say something that’s a massive spoiler so it’s going in here but this is fucking Yaddle erasure — Stircrazy SEM (@theSEM) November 27, 2020

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I remembered Yaddle dying in Legends (between Eps I and II) but thought a youngling would still have known about a Jedi Master on the council, especially if she died heroically. In new canon, she apparently just quit lmao. Yeah, then Ahsoka's just been too young. — ˗ˏˋ PewPewPew ˎˊ˗ (@reeft) November 27, 2020

That bit in #TheMandalorian where [SPOILER] says "I've only ever seen one of your kind before" and Yaddle is just like pic.twitter.com/tO4REDdLWO — Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) November 27, 2020

So did yoda and yaddle… #Mandalorian — Superboy-Prime Stan (@Quadpen) November 27, 2020

Managed to get a scoop that there’s a Yaddle film coming 😍 here’s a first look at the logo 😌 pic.twitter.com/jO7i2iAeBJ — Camdalorian (@planetcameron) November 27, 2020

Yaddle deniers must be taught the truth. Justice for Yaddle! pic.twitter.com/fSIfa3T3ew — Lawrence Lasky ❄️☃️🎅🏼❄️ (@Larry_Lasky) November 27, 2020

Of course, The Mandalorian is set roughly 30 years after The Phantom Menace, so there’s every chance Ahsoka might not be familiar with Yaddle, although you’d expect even the rookie Padawans to know who every single member of the Council is. Then again, given Dave Filoni’s encyclopedic knowledge of Star Wars lore, it seems unlikely that Yaddle was forgotten about, so the most logical explanation is that Ahsoka just simply wasn’t aware of her.