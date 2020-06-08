The Mandalorian Fans Can Now Pre-Order Baby Yoda Christmas Decorations

What Disney’s Sequel Trilogy lacked in merchandising opportunities due to waning popularity, The Mandalorian pretty much compensated through Baby Yoda over the past few months.

The character became so popular so quickly that even non-Star Wars fans now know who Mando’s cute sidekick is. Showrunner Jon Favreau initially thought that Baby Yoda would steal attention from the plot’s serious tone, fearing that the puppet may be too cute. As such, the producers went to great lengths to make sure that people wouldn’t fall head over heels in love with the Child, making him hairy and giving him crooked teeth. Alas, none of these tricks quite worked, and Baby Yoda ended up being even more popular than the series that gave birth to him.

As you’d imagine, the Mouse House has stood to profit from the Baby Yoda craze, with toy manufacturers having a difficult time trying to meet demand. Now, it seems that the Child is on his way to dominating holiday decorations as well. You can currently pre-order the Baby Yoda snow globe from Entertainment Earth for $22.99. As you can see below, the product is only available as a render right now, but the image gives you an idea as to what the final thing will look like. It’s pretty compelling, too; who’d miss on having Baby Yoda in his cot with added falling snow and other light effects as a Christmas ornament?

Of course, the globe is just the latest addition to a lineup of Christmas products featuring the Child, including a Baby Yoda nutcracker and Baby Yoda Christmas stockings. Additionally, other Baby Yoda-themed tree ornaments are on their way for the upcoming holiday season.

So, if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian and just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda, this new merchandise will help light up your Christmas with arguably the most adorable creature to ever come out of television.