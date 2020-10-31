The Mandalorian Is Fluent In Tusken And Fans Are Loving It

We still don’t know what the main driving force of the plot is for The Mandalorian‘s second season, but the premiere was certainly a fantastic way of easing fans back into the world. There were no major developments or earth-shattering reveals up until the very last scene, but the first episode to be directed by creator and showrunner Jon Favreau was still massively entertaining from start to finish.

Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth looks to be a solid addition to the ensemble, while there were plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the universe of The Mandalorian to the wider mythology from A New Hope to The Phantom Menace. One of the more surprising aspects of the premiere was how heavily the Tusken Raiders factored into things, with the jabbering race of sand people integral to Mando’s quest to reclaim the armor of Boba Fett.

Mando and Vanth are forced to enter an uneasy alliance with the Tuskens in order to defeat the Krayt Dragon that’s been a thorn in the side of all parties. And proving that he’s truly a man of the world, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin surprised both the supporting characters and fans alike when it was revealed that he speaks fluent Tusken.

It knocked a lot of people for six, especially given that his helmet makes it all the stranger when the screeching noises are coming out of his mouth, and the internet was quick to let their thoughts be known on Mando’s hidden talent.

He’s clearly more than just a bounty hunter, and over the next seven weeks we’ll no doubt find out even more secrets about the title hero as The Mandalorian progresses and dives further into the Star Wars back catalogue for inspiration.