The Mandalorian Just Hinted At A Star Wars Rebels Sequel

Lucasfilm finally unveiled the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, but her arrival also hinted at the possibility of a spinoff series or a sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

“Chapter 13: The Jedi” didn’t leave room for any suspenseful display. Instead, the episode basically started with Snips picking off a bunch of mercenaries in the woods. After taking care of the foot soldiers, she appeared in front of the town of Calodan and faced the Magistrate, an imperial loyalist named Morgan Elsbeth, and the former Jedi Padawan gave the governor one day to surrender the “information” that she’s after.

When Mando allies with Ahsoka and the two storm the town, the Magistrate duels her with a beskar spear, which is capable of deflecting the lightsabers. But we’re talking about a character who’s bested Darth Maul and even held up her own against Darth Vader, so we wouldn’t exactly call defeating an Imperial officer a challenge. After doing this, though, Ahsoka reveals what she’s been looking for all along, and the revelation is as surprising as it is unexpected.

That information concerned the whereabouts of Admiral Thrawn. So, it seems that she’s still searching for Ezra Bridger. As you know, in the Rebels finale, Ezra chooses to stay on Thrawn’s ship to make sure that the villain doesn’t escape his fate. In the show’s final moments, though, an older Ahsoka teams up with Sabine Wren to go search for the young Jedi Padawan in the Unknown Regions.

While we don’t expect The Mandalorian to broach the matter any further, this is basically Dave Filoni’s way of teasing that this wasn’t the last of Ahsoka Tano in live-action. The name-drop also gives credibility to a lot of rumors over the past couple of months that suggested the House of Mouse is developing a spinoff show featuring Rosario Dawson as its titular character. And now, we have an idea as to what it’s going to be about if and when it premieres on Disney Plus.