The Mandalorian EP Not Ruling Out A Boba Fett Appearance

For a while, a spinoff movie about everyone’s favorite Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett seemed inevitable. Then, following Solo‘s production and box office woes, Disney put the brakes on standalone Star Wars pics. Since then, it appears that at least some of the work that went into these cancelled films has been repurposed for the Disney Plus lineup. Most notable is The Mandalorian.

Despite not being about Boba Fett, the lead character of the show shares his design and is also a bounty hunter. On top of that, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a rather familiar-looking character lurking in the background during the first episode.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni has teased that something may be in the offing, saying:

“I mean, there’s always possibilities, I don’t like to limit our storytelling in any way and, who knows? It would be really hypocritical for the guy who that helped bring Darth Maul back to life after he got cut in half, for me to say that somebody can’t survive a Sarlacc pit, but I don’t know. I mean, anything’s possible in Star Wars and I think, when fans love something, that’s what really fuels the possibility and the believability. So, who knows? But right now, we got Mando.”

I actually hope that Fett doesn’t appear in The Mandalorian. Frankly, I’ve always felt he was a bit overrated and I’d much rather the show focus on its increasingly interesting stoic lead and setup rather than tying in too closely with the Original and Sequel trilogies. Let’s see his story play out before things get too bogged down in continuity and legacy issues.

If they do decide to introduce Fett though, there are at least some interesting dramatic possibilities. For example, the fact that Boba Fett is not actually a Mandalorian and just wears the armor should cause some sparks to fly between him and the titular character.

Whatever the case, here’s hoping that The Mandalorian can continue its hot streak right through the eight episodes of its first season.