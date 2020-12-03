The Mandalorian Season 2 Leak Teases The Return Of [SPOILERS]

The Mandalorian has proven to be bigger, bolder and more daring so far in season 2, but can the show reach even greater heights before retreating to its slumber for another year?

With three episodes still left to go that’s certainly a possibility, and a new rumor suggests that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are saving the best scenes for last. It goes without saying, of course, that everything you read from here onwards remains unconfirmed, though we’re going to play things safe and assume there’s at least some semblance of truth to all of the following. That being the case, potential spoilers lay ahead.

As relayed by user TheOnlyMatchesMalone over on Reddit, an iconic space vessel from the wider Star Wars universe is scheduled to make an appearance in one of season 2’s remaining episodes, as a recreation of Slave I’s cockpit, bounty hunter Boba Fett’s ship as seen in the Original Trilogy, was supposedly constructed for this year’s outing of the show.

Actor Temuera Morrison, on the other hand, was notably spotted playing who’s presumed to be an older version of the character in the closing moments of “Chapter 9: The Marshall,” spying on Mando just after the latter departed Mos Pelgo. While all signs seemingly point to the Slave I making its long-awaited return, then, it’s worth noting that the supposed cockpit could have been created for Disney’s rumored Boba Fett spinoff instead.

Some interesting developments, for sure, but we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see if any of the above proves accurate. New episodes of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus, and “Chapter 14” releases tomorrow, December 4th, and will see Mando visit the planet Tython in search of a Jedi to train Grogu.