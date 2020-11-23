The Mandalorian Season 2 Leak May Tease Baby Yoda’s Fate

Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian finally revealed why Dr. Pershing and The Client were so desperate to get their hands on Baby Yoda in season 1, with Moff Gideon actively trying to secure the little green guy for experimentation due to the high number of midi-chlorians in his blood. Some fans won’t be too happy about the return of the divisive addition to Star Wars canon, but Jon Favreau will be hoping to offset that skepticism with an overload of cuteness after The Child quickly overcame the backlash that greeted his devouring of the Frog Lady’s eggs.

All signs point to an epic conclusion for season 2 that will see Din Djarin, Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano team up to battle against Moff Gideon and his remaining loyalists to the Empire, with Baby Yoda caught in the middle. You can be sure that Mando will do everything in his power to try and protect his adopted son, but the management team of an actress who played a minor role in “The Siege” may have given away some pretty big spoilers that have us worried for the little guy.

Katy O’Brian was seen as the Imperial officer who informed Moff Gideon that a tracking device had been successfully planted on the Razor Crest, and to celebrate her debut on the show, the actress’ representatives revealed that she’d be returning in future episodes and would even interact with Baby Yoda, as you can see below.

Catch @RcmManagement @thekatyo tonight, November 20th, in the first of her episodes on @themandalorian on @disneyplus. Yes she got to hang with Baby Yoda. pic.twitter.com/AmJ7nhEMhq — RCM Management (@RcmManagement) November 20, 2020

If O’Brian’s character has hung out with The Child, then that presumably means Moff Gideon will succeed in capturing him before too long, possibly even as soon as next week’s episode. After all, there needs to be some major conflict to be resolved if Lucasfilm are indeed planning on breaking the internet with Ashoka Tano’s debut in The Mandalorian.