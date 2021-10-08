Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Has This To Say About Hollywood Anti-Vaxxers

On October 6th during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter article, actor Giancarlo Esposito disclosed some blunt advice to those in Hollywood that are against the Coronavirus vaccination. Esposito alongside other celebrities including George Clooney, and Anthony Anderson lent their voices to bring awareness to the harmful effects not getting vaccinated could have on other people.

The Mandalorian star told the publication:

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself. [Otherwise] you’re saying ‘F–k you’ to all you other human beings. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer.”

While wrapping the interview, he reiterated although he can’t force people to get vaccinated that doesn’t mean he is not pushing for a safe environment for others especially those on set. He stated, “I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

One said person that Esposito could possibly be referring to is his former Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano. Carano has faced massive backlash and was fired from the project for spreading misinformation as well as conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus and the vaccination.