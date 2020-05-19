The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Will Be Mind-Blowing

The Mandalorian has rightly been hailed as one of the best additions to the Star Wars saga since the Original Trilogy and its first season is the best reason there is to take out a Disney Plus subscription. According to its leading actor Pedro Pascal, though, we ain’t seen nothing yet because its second season will apparently go above and beyond the previous run.

In a recent interview with GQ, the star, who plays the armored bounty hunter Mando, claimed that The Mandalorian‘s second season will exceed all expectations. He even went as far as to describe it as “mind-blowing,” saying the following:

“There are some pretty mind-blowing things. I think expectations will be exceeded. Their love of Star Wars will be injected with steroids.”

Pascal would, of course, big up the forthcoming episodes of The Mandalorian since he has a vested interest in the show’s success, but there’s no denying that season 2 holds plenty of promise for fans of that galaxy far, far away. For one, we’ll get to see more of Mando and the Child, Giancarlo Espositio’s Moff Gideon wielding the Darksaber, and possible appearances by saga legends Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, among others.

The Mandalorian is on course to return to Disney Plus this October. Thankfully, filming for the second season was completed before the coronavirus crisis took hold and Disney has made it clear that delays are unlikely. Furthermore, showrunner Jon Favreau is said to be plotting a third run as well, so Mando looks like he’ll be sticking around for the foreseeable future, which can only be good news.

There’s no word on when we might get to see a trailer for the upcoming episodes, but we’ll be sure to let you know when the first footage is unveiled, so stay tuned and watch this space for more.