The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Reveals When He Learned Baby Yoda’s Real Name

For a season and a half, The Child’s true name was left a mystery in The Mandalorian, leading to the rise of the Baby Yoda moniker. In the show’s latest run, however, it was finally revealed to be Grogu.

There’s been a mixed reception to this, though, as many have become too used to calling him Baby Yoda to change their minds at this point. But star Pedro Pascal didn’t suffer from that problem, as he found out long before the rest of us.

The actor – who plays the titular bounty hunter and Grogu’s adoptive dad Din Djarin – revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was among the first to know what Baby Yoda should really be called. He discovered the truth prior to shooting on the hit Star Wars show’s second run. “I did know [before the episode],” he explained, adding that he found out “at the start of season 2, when I got the scripts for season 2.”

He went on to say how much he appreciates being included in the developmental process of the series by showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, stating:

“For it to be as good as it is, they are well-prepared to start shooting. My favorite thing about it is how part of the creative process [I am],” Pascal said. “I’m invited to at least observe the experience and contribute whatever will occur to me. So [creator and showrunner] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, they get me the scripts before we get into shooting, so I know it all.”

“Chapter 13” saw Mando encounter Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who was able to connect telepathically with Baby Yoda. She then told Djarin his real name and about his past, explaining that he was raised in the Jedi Temple at Coruscant and was saved from Order 66 by someone unknown. There are still many secrets left to learn about Grogu’s life, then, but at least the most recent run helped fill in some of the pieces of the puzzle.

The Mandalorian season 3 is due to start shooting following production on The Book of Boba Fett spinoff series and is likely to land on Disney Plus in early 2022.