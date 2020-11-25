The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Has Many Battles Still To Come

So far, The Mandalorian has stuck to a tried and trusted narrative formula. Mando and Baby Yoda begin the episode with the intentions of reaching their goal, before either an old acquaintance or new rival enters the picture to cause a major distraction that results in an extended action sequence. The status quo then returns to normal before the credits roll as the intrepid duo have ultimately edged incrementally closer to their final destination.

The approach has worked wonders, with The Mandalorian five times more popular than anything else on Disney Plus as each new episode launches a thousand fan theories and spawns at least one new cult hero, with Jeans Guy being the latest person to follow in the footsteps of Cobb Vanth and the Frog Lady by capturing the imagination of the internet.

At this point, Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series seems almost contractually obligated to offer at least one standout set piece per outing, and in a new interview, star Giancarlo Esposito teased that there are many more battles to come in the remaining four episodes of season 2.

“I’ll tease the past. We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we’re in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there’s hope again. So there’s going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers, everyone will get involved. We’re all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I’m so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is.”

Recent reports have claimed that Lucasfilm want to break the internet with Ahsoka Tano’s debut, and The Clone Wars fans know that she’s more than handy in a scrap, but there are still several major players on the board that could realistically factor into the back half of season 2 in a big way.

The idea of any combination involving Mando, Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Cobb Vanth, Boba Fett and Moff Gideon engaging in a spectacular battle with the Darksaber and Baby Yoda caught in the middle is the stuff of dreams for Star Wars aficionados, but given the leisurely pace of The Mandalorian, Favreau might be holding at least some of it back for season 3.