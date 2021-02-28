Mandalorian Universe Will Reportedly Have A Lot Of Strong Female Leads

Most blockbuster action franchises have never been renowned for possessing too many strong female leads when big budget spectacle-driven movies have typically been designed and catered to a certain demographic, although that’s something the industry as a whole is striving to correct as the push for wider representation and increased diversity continues.

Star Wars has tended to operate on the model of having one prominent recurring female character per trilogy, with the rest acting as either background or supporting players. There was Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, followed by Natalie Portman’s Padme Amidala and then Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and if you count the Anthology experiment as its own separate arm of Star Wars, Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso as well.

Ironically, the closest thing The Mandalorian had to a female lead has now been fired, something that will no doubt be rectified for season 3. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the entire small screen universe built out from Mando’s adventures will have many more strong female leads than the feature films, but Lucasfilm better get cracking if that’s the case, because it isn’t looking that way right now.

The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando and Andor all have male leads, which is fairly obvious given the titles of the shows. Ahsoka is so far the only Disney Plus Star Wars exclusive that has a woman set to take top billing, but that might change with Rangers of the New Republic, although we know very little about it so far. Meanwhile, The Acolyte is shrouded in even more secrecy, but with Russian Doll creator and Bachelorette writer/director Leslye Headland at the helm, a significant female presence is almost guaranteed for that one.