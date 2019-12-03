The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Funko Pop Figures Are Finally Here

Baby Yoda has taken the Internet by storm. The breakout star of The Mandalorian is beloved by all, including many who don’t even like Star Wars. The character’s instant popularity has come just in time for the holidays, too, and customers are all trying to get some awesome merchandise for the Baby Yoda fans in their lives.

Thus far, Disney has pretty much dropped the ball on this. Nothing they’ve produced has been particularly awesome up until this point, but now it looks like that’s finally changing. An adorable 11-inch Mattel Baby Yoda plush was revealed today, along with an equally epic Funko Pop of the fuzzy green alien. Now, this coordinated effort has consumers rushing to the web to try to get their hands on these items before they sell out.

Fans can pre-order the Funko Pop at the link below, which should be done right away. The figures won’t arrive until May, but they could end up selling out at any time. As such, those who hesitate might miss out on what looks to be a pretty great gift.

It doesn’t sound like Baby Yoda will be a passing trend, either. The character is slated to appear a lot more in the franchise going forward and will even make an appearance in Minecraft. That’s obviously great news for those who love him but extremely frustrating for the few who are already sick and tired of seeing memes of the young Jedi Master literally everywhere.

Tell us, though, are you excited to get your hands on a Baby Yoda Funko Pop, or are you one of the few people who has no interest in the little guy? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think.