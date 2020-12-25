Watch: Baby Yoda Rocking Out With The Mandalorian’s Robert Rodriguez Goes Viral

The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez has shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows fans what it’s like to hang out with the adorable Baby Yoda.

The Child, or Grogu as we’ve come to know him as, has been the focal point of Jon Favreau’s narrative in the first two seasons of his Star Wars show. While the character’s existence was a well-kept secret before the series actually premiered late last year to acclaim and prominence, diehard enthusiasts and casual fans alike immediately fell head over heels in love with the puppet and his adorable idiosyncrasies. Now, after more than a year, Baby Yoda still retains his spot as a dominant internet sensation, continuously spawning memes and mashup videos that depict him in a number of scenarios.

As if Grogu wasn’t already unbearably cute, The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez, who helmed the season 2 episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” has just shared a set video that shows the two of them rocking out together, as you can see below:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

The events of the season 2 finale, “The Rescue,” left The Child in a precarious situation. Mando is now free to roam the galaxy and resume his work as a bounty hunter, while the ward that he’s grown to love is off with Luke Skywalker to continue his training, or supposedly share in the hero’s adventures. After all, it’ll be a while until the Last Jedi establishes his own academy and takes on new students, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the duo’s stories converge again in the upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian.

In any case, at this point, it seems as if we’ve seen Baby Yoda do everything through the magic of video editing. But since this particular clip has been filmed on the set of the show, Star Wars fans may consider it their headcanon at will.