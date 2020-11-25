The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Supports Baby Yoda Eating Frog Lady’s Eggs

The Mandalorian‘s Moff Gideon is one of the best villains Star Wars has had for a long time. At the height of the Empire, he could just have been a high ranking officer, but the splintering of the regime after Return of the Jedi has left him as a powerful warlord in the Outer Rim. Gideon also has a decent slice of Imperial tech (that looks in much better shape than the shabby armor that Werner Herzog’s Client had to make do with) and appears to act with complete autonomy.

After his barnstorming introduction in the first season finale, he recently reappeared in the latest episode, “The Siege.” Now, he’s got a lock on Din Djarin and The Child, seems to be running some kind of cloning operation, has a squad of Dark Troopers and is sporting sinister and very Darth Vader-y armor. But when actor Giancarlo Esposito sat down for an interview about the character with EW, there was one question above all else that needed to be answered: Is Baby Yoda a monster for eating those eggs in episode 2?

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “Baby Yoda is a very pure spirit, and yet 50 years old, so he’s someone who’s very highly intelligent, but also has to survive. And we need to keep that baby happy. We’ve all fallen in love with The Child and The Child has some compassion and is funny and is absolutely the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.”

I agree. Alongside this revelation, Esposito also discussed his character’s growing similarity to Vader, saying that he doesn’t know what’s coming but figured there must be some relationship. He went on to tease that there may be more to Gideon than just a moustache-twirling villain as well, explaining that his pursuit of Baby Yoda could be for altruistic reasons in order to birth “a new consciousness.”

We should get a lot more of Esposito when the next episode of The Mandalorian drops on Friday. It’s titled “The Jedi,” will likely see the live-action debut of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and should feature an almighty showdown. Bring it on!