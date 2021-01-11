The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Throws Shade At Online Backlash And Critics

Over the past few months, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has repeatedly come under fire on social media for controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential election, and most recently, the Capitol riots.

In fact, at this point, it wouldn’t come as a shock if the actress revealed that she’s purposefully trying to get people worked up. Yet, amidst a maelstrom of fan requests to remove her character from future seasons of Jon Favreau’s series, or the greater Star Wars canon for that matter, the House of Mouse doesn’t seem all that bothered with the controversy that Carano is generating. And the fact that they haven’t even acknowledged the backlash suggests that the extent of the outrage isn’t threatening to the IP at the moment.

The former martial artist probably recognizes this, too. I mean, not only does she appear unfazed by the media scrutiny, but she also actively continues to dig deeper into the current political divide. For instance, in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Drunk 3PO, Carano was asked about calls to cancel her on social media, to which she cheekily replied:

“I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Touché, indeed. Though this isn’t the first time the actress has hit back against her haters on social media. Fans of The Mandalorian have rallied to Carano’s support, of course, with many of them noting that ‘cancel culture’ has gone out of control and everyone’s entitled to their opinions. But it’s also worth pointing out that some of the star’s more insensitive comments have basically bordered on conspiracy theories and unfounded allegations, so it’s also understandable why many folks may feel angry and upset over the remarks.

What are your thoughts on all the backlash, though? And do you think Disney should actually intervene? Sound off below.