The Mandalorian Fans Praise Pedro Pascal For Supporting His Trans Sister

It’s been a busy week for The Mandalorian fans. Disney and Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano for comparing being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust caused one heck of a fuss, though it seems she didn’t leave them with much choice. Fortunately, there’s also been some positive news in relation to leading man Pedro Pascal. Not only was he unveiled as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us TV adaptation, but he’s been picking up a ton of praise online for supporting his sister Lux Pascal.

She recently came out as trans via an interview with Spanish magazine Ya. She said: “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.” Lux then went on to single out Pedro as well, explaining that:

“He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Pascal, meanwhile, posted an image of the magazine cover to Instagram and Twitter, saying: “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux” (which translates to “my sister, my heart, our Lux”). The heartwarming story has drawn a whole bunch of positivity his way on social media, and here’s a selection of the responses:

pedro pascal saying "my sister, my heart" in response to his sister coming out as a trans woman…i did not need to cry this early 😭😭😭 — kristofer thomas (@itskristofer) February 9, 2021

I wish all families could be supportive like this, specially parents with their kids…we need more trans culture in Chile 🇨🇱, congratulations for being an awesome brother Pedro and for have an amazing fam. 👏 — Constanza Díaz (@dassheep) February 9, 2021

seeing pedro pascal tweet about his trans sister after she came out makes me so emotional i genuinely feel like crying right now out of happiness — obi juan kenobi ✨ looking for star wars moots (@windaureo) February 9, 2021

pedro pascal saying "my sister, my heart, our lux" in support of his sister coming out as a trans woman…. i just love him a lot. — j (@westworldxw) February 10, 2021

Gina carano fired from mandalorian the day after Pedro Pascal publicly supports his sister’s coming out as trans AND PEDRO announced as a lead in the last of us?!?! Fucking excellent — 💛💛 romeo save me i been feelin so alone (@sablud50) February 11, 2021

hearing about famous people like Pedro pascal directly supporting the trans people in their life means so much more to me than just tweeting trans rights; I know the latter is good it just… it feels so much more genuine — parthian drachma deals iv vets (@duckyaisha) February 9, 2021

we, the trans community, have adopted pedro pascal. he is ours now. — ً (@lacvnc) February 10, 2021

Sometimes you just see someone and feel like they're immesurably making the world better and @PedroPascal1 is absolutely one of those people. Love how genuinely cool and caring he seems especially about trans rights. I may have to watch everything he's ever been in. — Orbital Axolotl (@OrbitalAxolotl) February 11, 2021

I will die being the biggest Pedro Pascal fan solely because of how much he advocates for trans rights. Also he’s Grogu’s dad so that has to count for something too https://t.co/XZfKaztVO6 — Rikka (@GunplaGal) February 10, 2021

Pedro Pascal sweetly supporting his sister Lux, who comes out today as a trans woman. Can't emphasize enough how huge this is for the Latin audience, who is still so intolerant of the trans community. Gracias Pedro, mucho amor y suerte para Lux ♥️ https://t.co/bXyG4Afrah — Ale Russian (@_alerussian_) February 9, 2021

What else is there to say other than “this is the way”?

Pascal’s career and reputation certainly seems to be rocketing up into the stratosphere at the moment. After the barnstorming second season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin looks to be the core of an expansive universe of TV shows and the third run of the series should begin filming relatively soon. Judging by where we left off, we’ll see Djarin and Bo-Katan tangling over the Darksaber as they deal with the Mandalorian right of succession.

I’m also very much looking forward to him as Joel in The Last of Us. If anyone can capture that character’s combination of brutality, devotion and vulnerability, it’s going to be Pedro Pascal. He was even the best bit of the otherwise terrible Wonder Woman 1984. At this point, what can’t he do?