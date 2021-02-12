Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Praise Pedro Pascal For Supporting His Trans Sister

It’s been a busy week for The Mandalorian fans. Disney and Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano for comparing being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust caused one heck of a fuss, though it seems she didn’t leave them with much choice. Fortunately, there’s also been some positive news in relation to leading man Pedro Pascal. Not only was he unveiled as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us TV adaptation, but he’s been picking up a ton of praise online for supporting his sister Lux Pascal.

She recently came out as trans via an interview with Spanish magazine Ya. She said: “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.” Lux then went on to single out Pedro as well, explaining that:

“He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Pascal, meanwhile, posted an image of the magazine cover to Instagram and Twitter, saying: “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux” (which translates to “my sister, my heart, our Lux”). The heartwarming story has drawn a whole bunch of positivity his way on social media, and here’s a selection of the responses:

What else is there to say other than “this is the way”?

Pascal’s career and reputation certainly seems to be rocketing up into the stratosphere at the moment. After the barnstorming second season of The MandalorianDin Djarin looks to be the core of an expansive universe of TV shows and the third run of the series should begin filming relatively soon. Judging by where we left off, we’ll see Djarin and Bo-Katan tangling over the Darksaber as they deal with the Mandalorian right of succession.

I’m also very much looking forward to him as Joel in The Last of Us. If anyone can capture that character’s combination of brutality, devotion and vulnerability, it’s going to be Pedro Pascal. He was even the best bit of the otherwise terrible Wonder Woman 1984. At this point, what can’t he do?

Source: Twitter

