The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Is Hoping To Appear In Other Star Wars Shows

The overwhelmingly successful debut of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has opened the door for many new Star Wars projects. Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rangers of the New Republic are but a few of the series that Lucasfilm is planning to develop and despite the pressure of carrying an acclaimed franchise on your back, it seems that the actor behind Mando is hoping to appear in some of them.

As you know, Pedro Pascal will soon be seen in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, and the Chilean-American thespian has been doing the press rounds recently to promote the flick. Incidentally, his director on the film, Patty Jenkins, is also involved in Star Wars, currently attached to the Rogue Squadron movie. We still don’t know much about the plot, but according to the filmmaker, it’ll be something original as opposed to an adaptation of the video game of the same name.

It seems that Pascal wasn’t given the heads up on this, though, saying the following in a recent interview when asked about it:

“She told me something was coming and she didn’t tell me what. How dare she not tell me?”

We wouldn’t blame the Game of Thrones alum if he was angry at Jenkins for not spilling the beans. He is the Mandalorian, after all.

The actor also said that he’d be more than happy to appear in other Star Wars shows if asked, explaining:

“Man, fingers crossed. How could you not? This is like, this is something that’s so much bigger than all of us, and we’re all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared.”

Tell us, though, would you be interested in seeing the bounty hunter Din Djarin turn up in other projects like, say, the Ahsoka Tano series? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below and be sure to catch the conclusion to season 2 of The Mandalorian this Friday, only on Disney Plus.