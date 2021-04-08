Mando Will Reportedly Show Up In The Book Of Boba Fett

If Disney and Lucasfilm want Pedro Pascal to be on set for The Mandalorian season 3 in any great capacity, then the hit Star Wars streaming series will need to get into production very soon. The leading man signed a first position deal to headline HBO’s prestige video game adaptation The Last of Us, and with shooting looking to kick off in July and run for eleven months, time is running out for the actor to physically inhabit the role of Din Djarin.

Obviously, it’s no great shakes in the grand scheme of things if he’s unavailable, with the decision to rarely have the title hero be seen without his trademark helmet presenting an easy out for The Mandalorian to use stunt doubles during filming, which would realistically allow Pascal to record all of his dialogue from the Calgary set of The Last of Us as his other major TV series unfolds in front of the Stagecraft set housed in California.

Star Wars Concept Art Hints At Return Of [SPOILERS] In The Book Of Boba Fett 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, it’s a busy year for Star Wars on the small screen, with The Book of Boba Fett arriving in December, Andor having been underway since last November and Obi-Wan Kenobi about to kick off, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would appear in season 2 of The Mandalorian long before Rosario Dawson’s casting was confirmed – that Mando will show up in Temuera Morrison’s solo series.

According to our intel, Pascal is going to be involved, but we couldn’t confirm whether it’ll be a one-off cameo or a number of minor supporting appearances. The MandoVerse is all connected, though, so it stands to reason that The Book of Boba Fett will provide at least a little bit of connective tissue with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.