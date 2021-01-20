The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Teases More Of Mando Without His Helmet

The great Pedro Pascal helmet debate generated a lot of conversation on the internet in the buildup towards the second season of The Mandalorian, with a variety of wild and unsubstantiated rumors making the rounds about Pascal acting like a diva, to the extent that he stormed off set and took his issues directly to the Disney hierarchy.

As the story went, he wanted to spend much more time with his handsome visage on show during season 2, only to be repeatedly shot down by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Insider Grace Randolph was adamant that not all was well behind the scenes, constantly reiterating that something went down despite Pascal publicly denying all claims, and she used The Book of Boba Fett swooping in to take The Mandalorian‘s spot on the 2021 Disney Plus calendar to add more fuel to the fire.

Of course, none of this has been verified or proven yet, but in a recent interview, Pascal hinted that we might be seeing more of Din Djarin’s face in coming seasons of The Mandalorian, which could potentially tie into the simmering tension and inevitable conflict brewing between the title hero and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan over the Darksaber and throne to Mandalore.

“As much as he says, ‘This is the way’, that doesn’t mean this is the only way. I find it fascinating playing with that. We don’t know what he ends up being. He took his helmet off in a room full of people. At that point, I knew what it would mean for everyone to experience that kind of threshold between the character and The Child. We follow this story for two seasons, there’s this bond that grows between the two of them. He tries to not let himself soften, but he cannot help himself. This practical story logic brought something else about that moment, what it would mean to touch his face.”

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It looks as though season 3 could hinge on the wildly differing viewpoints of Mando and Bo-Katan, as well as their respective but very different interpretations of Mandalorian culture. He’s the rightful owner of the Darksaber but doesn’t want it, while she’s made it her life’s mission to recover the weapon and use it to rebuild her homeworld.

Perhaps they’ll find some middle ground, but in any case, it certainly sounds as though Pascal’s face will become more and more prominent as The Mandalorian continues to unfold.