Margot Robbie Might Be Getting A Harley Quinn TV Show

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn only made her big screen debut three summers ago in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, but the character has already experienced plenty of ups and downs in that time. Robbie’s performance was one of the few aspects of the ensemble film that didn’t come under fire from fans or critics, and Warner Bros. moved quickly to keep her at the forefront of the DCEU.

Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens and a spinoff for Harley and Jared Leto’s Joker that was set to be directed by Focus duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa may have been canceled, but the former Harleen Quinzel still managed to headline her own movie thanks to Birds of Prey. Unfortunately, however, the female-driven comic book adaptation bombed at the box office despite solid reviews, leaving the antiheroine’s future in limbo.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Harley Quinn will be back on our screens next summer in The Suicide Squad with Robbie taking top billing, but there’ve been reports that the studio were no longer planning on pushing her as one of the faces of the franchise. That remains to be confirmed, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was announced – that an HBO Max series is currently under consideration for the psychiatrist turned criminal.

According to our intel, the studio don’t have any concrete plans for Harley once The Suicide Squad is released after Birds of Prey‘s disappointing performance nixed any potential sequels, but they’re aware of how popular Robbie’s performance has been and they want to at least keep Harley Quinn in the limelight. As such, they see a limited series as a compromise that’ll ensure she remains on people’s minds until they can figure out where to take her next on the big screen.