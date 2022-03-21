Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has praised Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s young Luke Skywalker actor in a heartwarming Twitter exchange. While Lucasfilm has yet to act on the fandom’s campaign to get Sebastian Stan cast as the Jedi hero, we are about to see someone new take on the iconic role in the aforementioned Disney Plus show. Young actor Grant Feely will portray the 10-year Luke in the event miniseries, which stars Ewan McGregor.

Hamill, being the notorious sweetheart that he is, has previously hyped up Feely’s casting as “perfect” on social media. Feely has since responded to Hamill’s kind words with some of his own. “I am so honored to take on this role,” the performer wrote. “You set the bar high and I hope to make you proud. Your support means so much!”

I am so honored to take on this role @HamillHimself !

You set the bar high and I hope to make you proud. Your support means so much! — Grant Feely (@grant_feely) March 15, 2022

A few days later, Hamill replied back to Feely and heaped yet more praise on him. “You got this,” the franchise veteran told him. “They chose YOU for a reason. They knew you would do a wonderful job as young Luke, even though you’re much too handsome for the part. Have fun with it!”

You got this, @grant_feely! They chose YOU for a reason. They knew you would do a wonderful job as young Luke, even though you're much too handsome for the part.

Have fun with it! Best always from your pal, Mar🐫#SeeYouAroundKid 👍 https://t.co/s9RoYaY7ih pic.twitter.com/dkkW8LIAPr — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 20, 2022

It’s currently unclear just how much screentime Feely’s Luke will have in Obi-Wan as we know that the six-part series will see McGregor’s retired Jedi Master temporarily break his oath to watch over the boy and travel off Tatooine. Widening its scope to outside the oft-visited planet will allow the show to introduce elements from the Rebels animated series, like the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), but it does mean there may be less room to explore the bond between Luke and “Ben.”

Also featuring Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising their roles as Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru from Revenge of the Sith, not to mention Hayden Christensen as his fallen father Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus this May 25.