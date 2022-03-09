‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans thrilled a ‘Star Wars’ show is finally leaving Tatooine
We finally got our first glimpse at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series today, with brand-new images revealing a taste of what we can expect from Ewan McGregor’s grand return to the Star Wars galaxy. After The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t exactly everything folks hoped it would be, fans are hoping this follow-up to the prequel trilogy will offer something fresher and a bit different. And one way it’ll thankfully differ from Boba is that it will move away from Tatooine.
Thanks to Entertainment Weekly’s preview, we now know a few juicy plot details about the show that we didn’t before. Including that Obi-Wan will indeed temporarily leave his post watching over young Luke on Tatooine in order to travel around the galaxy. He’ll visit at least one other planet, anyway — an original one called Daiyu, an “edgy” urban place that’s modelled after Hong Kong. In other words, somewhere completely different from the dusty, desert world.
And Star Wars fans couldn’t be happier that the series will feature another planet than Tatooine. From The Rise of Skywalker to The Mandalorian, Luke’s homeworld has popped up everywhere in the Disney era and, frankly, people are over it. And apparently Obi-Wan is, too…
That’s right, Batman…
We know which side of the debate Anakin would be on.
Others, however, are marveling at the irony of The Book of Boba Fett staying put on Tatooine while Obi-Wan Kenobi will visit other locations.
It’s still unclear what causes the retired Jedi Master to take a vacation from Tatooine, but it must be something pretty important — and maybe connected with the Inquisitors we know will turn up in the series. Whatever the reason, Kenobi has been described as a “rollicking adventure”, so hopefully it’ll provide all the thrills and excitement some fans felt Boba Fett lacked for much of its run.
Don’t miss Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres on Disney Plus this May 25.