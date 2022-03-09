‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans thrilled a ‘Star Wars’ show is finally leaving Tatooine

We finally got our first glimpse at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series today, with brand-new images revealing a taste of what we can expect from Ewan McGregor’s grand return to the Star Wars galaxy. After The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t exactly everything folks hoped it would be, fans are hoping this follow-up to the prequel trilogy will offer something fresher and a bit different. And one way it’ll thankfully differ from Boba is that it will move away from Tatooine.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly’s preview, we now know a few juicy plot details about the show that we didn’t before. Including that Obi-Wan will indeed temporarily leave his post watching over young Luke on Tatooine in order to travel around the galaxy. He’ll visit at least one other planet, anyway — an original one called Daiyu, an “edgy” urban place that’s modelled after Hong Kong. In other words, somewhere completely different from the dusty, desert world.

And Star Wars fans couldn’t be happier that the series will feature another planet than Tatooine. From The Rise of Skywalker to The Mandalorian, Luke’s homeworld has popped up everywhere in the Disney era and, frankly, people are over it. And apparently Obi-Wan is, too…

even he’s had enough of tatooine pic.twitter.com/y1xuGTX2kU — guy (@guymrdth) March 9, 2022

Thank god he leaves Tatooine for a bit pic.twitter.com/KHZBf3YID3 — Mr. Hernandy (Celeb Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) March 9, 2022

A bit glad to hear that Tatooine won’t be the only planet in the show. Kind of hyped to see this new “Blade Runner/Hong Kong” planet he’s on. pic.twitter.com/tt6iDWXRB5 — Damerdorian 💛❤️💙 (@damerdorian) March 9, 2022

YOURE TELLING ME WE GET OFF TATOOINE pic.twitter.com/6vorUYsnPK — Ethan Hladky (@EthanHladky1) March 9, 2022

"Obi-Wan Kenobi leaving Tatooine breaks the LORE" fan vs. "Finally we're not spending all our time on sand planet" enjoyer https://t.co/5snHBzSI0i pic.twitter.com/JQ9SsxDdmT — Ace Spinellius (@farcialities) March 9, 2022

Others, however, are marveling at the irony of The Book of Boba Fett staying put on Tatooine while Obi-Wan Kenobi will visit other locations.

The show about a planet hopping bounty hunter takes place almost entirely on Tatooine, while the show about a dude whose entire purpose for living revolves around staying on Tatooine will have him leave.

Star Wars is so funny now. https://t.co/txrSwxNrwS — joe bro stormblessed (@JosephBarnhurst) March 9, 2022

I just find it interesting that the only one of these Star Wars shows that would make sense to stay on Tatooine is the only one managing to stay away from it. https://t.co/ae8YDqGfCB — 🏴‍☠️ Bleeds-for-Gold 🏴‍☠️ (@Bleeds_for_Gold) March 9, 2022

I'm sick of Tatooine, but wouldn't it make sense for Obi-Wan to stay on Tatooine? I guess there's a good reason for him to stay https://t.co/ewdcXKC462 — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) March 9, 2022

It’s still unclear what causes the retired Jedi Master to take a vacation from Tatooine, but it must be something pretty important — and maybe connected with the Inquisitors we know will turn up in the series. Whatever the reason, Kenobi has been described as a “rollicking adventure”, so hopefully it’ll provide all the thrills and excitement some fans felt Boba Fett lacked for much of its run.

Don’t miss Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres on Disney Plus this May 25.