Mark Hamill Says The Mandalorian Has One Advantage Over Star Wars Movies

The Mouse House’s take on Star Wars has often proven to be controversial, not to mention divisive, but much to our surprise, almost everyone loved The Mandalorian when it premiered late last year on Disney Plus.

Maybe it’s the smaller stakes and intimate characterization, or maybe it’s the cuteness of Baby Yoda, but regardless of your criteria on what makes a good show, Jon Favreau’s new take on that galaxy far, far away managed to rope in an estimable number of fans with its first season. Even after several months, the story of the Mandalorian bounty hunter who goes by the name of Din Djarin and his sidekick Baby Yoda remains a hot topic of speculation and debate. As if that wasn’t enough, if you’re a diehard Star Wars fan and the buzz surrounding The Mandalorian has somehow eluded you, perhaps the fact that everyone’s favorite Snips Ahsoka Tano is going to join the cast in the next season might be enough to get your attention.

What feeds all this success, though? Well, it may take us more than one season to figure that out, but Star Wars legend Mark Hamill already has an idea as to what made the new live-action series so popular and acclaimed.

“I think they have a wonderful advantage on The Mandalorian in that it’s economical storytelling. They don’t have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do,” he told Entertainment Weekly recently.

Hamill then added that this is more in keeping with George Lucas’ original intention for the tone of the galaxy far, far away.

“It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space,” he continued. “It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western.”

The actor behind Luke Skywalker went on to note it’s “excellent” that The Mandalorian can focus on the characters and their stories rather than trying to deliver “gargantuan epics” like superhero films.

