First Look At Mark Hamill As An Ancient Vampire In What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is currently four episodes into its second season, with a fifth due to air on May 6th. On May 13th, however, audiences will get to see a cameo from Mark Hamill, who’s playing an ancient vampire in the episode titled “On the Run.”

As part of a new interview with Entertainment Weekly covering his appearance, a first look at his character’s been released. Seen in the gallery down below, it doesn’t reveal a whole lot about what Hamill will be getting up to in the episode, but it does give us a pretty good idea of how he’ll look in costume when he eventually shows up.

See First Look At Mark Hamill As A Vampire In What We Do In The Shadows 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you weren’t already familiar with how out of the pop culture loop I am, allow me to update you. Before seeing this story, I was completely unaware that there was a What We Do in the Shadows TV series. And though I keep meaning to check out the movie it’s based on, I’ve never gotten round to it.

Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the creative team behind it (though only Clement is involved in the show) are both interesting artists, though. Of the two Waititi movies I’ve seen, I liked both. Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit were flawed (in the latter’s case, very flawed), but both had strengths that won the day. I also like what I’ve caught of Jermaine Clement. Men in Black 3 isn’t loved by everyone, but his performance as the thoroughly evil Boris the Animal is thoroughly watchable.

Looking forward to seeing Mark Hamill’s vampiric turn in What We Do in the Shadows? Leave a comment down below. It’s certainly a far cry from the fair-faced Jedi knight we’re accustomed to seeing him perform, but if you’re curious to see what he can do in the role, his episode will air on May 13th on FX.