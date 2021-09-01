Mark Ruffalo Cryptically Responds To Moon Knight Rumors

The internet was buzzing last week when photos began circulating that showed two Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni pictured outside of the exact same hotel just an hour apart. Franchise newcomer Oscar Isaac is currently in Budapest shooting Disney Plus series Moon Knight, so fans understandably got hyped when longtime Hulk Mark Ruffalo was also spotted in the Hungarian capital.

While many a conclusion was immediately jumped to, we should point out that Ruffalo is gearing up to shoot The Lobster and The Favorite director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things in the city, which co-stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Could you imagine what the social media chatter would have been like were the two Spider-Man alumni spied instead?

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Ruffalo can’t swing by the set of Moon Knight for an afternoon to shoot a quick cameo as Bruce Banner, but we can say with some degree of certainty the streaming series isn’t the reason why he’s there. However, the actor evidently became aware of the speculation looking at the cryptic message he posted on Twitter, which you can see below.

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 August 31, 2021

It’s neither a confirmation or denial, but given the intense layers of security and secrecy that cover every MCU project in either production or development, it would be an unusual move for Ruffalo to address things in such a public forum. Then again, maybe it’s all misdirection, but we won’t find out for sure until Moon Knight premieres next year.