Marvel celebrates the success of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer

Marvel released the trailer for one of the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk yesterday and the studio is now celebrating a massively successful trailer launch — in terms of reach and probably not opinion.

In a post to the Marvel Studios’ Twitter account, the company revealed that the trailer was viewed 78 million times across social media in its first 24 hours.

You REALLY like her when she’s angry! Thanks to our incredible fans for a smashing 78 million #SheHulk trailer views in 24 hours! https://t.co/14CZc4GEDe pic.twitter.com/Rf7CIUreRS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 19, 2022

While it is true that the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has blown up on social media, it might not have been for the reasons that Marvel Studios wanted. Soon after its release, fans began roasting the trailer for its CGI and compared it to the visual effects used in films like The Mummy Returns as well as Shrek.

But despite its visual issues, fans are optimistic that the show will be another hit for Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus offerings. As usual, fans are already speculating that a ton of crossovers and cameos will take place in the upcoming series, but these theories have not been officially confirmed yet. So far, only Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner aka Hulk and Tim Roth’s return as Abomination have been announced.

The series stars Tatiana Maslany in the leading role as Jennifer Walters who becomes She-Hulk. Unlike other Marvel shows, She-Hulk looks to have more of a comedic focus as we explore the day-to-day activities of Walters as she strives to balance her life as a lawyer while struggling to accommodate her superhero persona.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney Plus this August 17.