Marvel doubles down on Disney Plus with major Comic-Con reveals

Yesterday saw Marvel Studios bring the goods to San Diego Comic-Con when it came to the animated side of the franchise, and today’s Hall H extravaganza saw Kevin Feige reveal what’s in store on the live-action front.

Secret Invasion has been awarded a spring 2023 release window, with Loki‘s sophomore run arriving in the summer. On top of that, the following year will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio go head-to-head in Daredevil: Born Again, while Agatha: House of Harkness has now been redubbed as Coven of Chaos.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Ironheart will be landing in the fall of next year following Dominique Thorne’s introduction as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this coming November, while the confirmation of the aforementioned Cox’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the currently-shooting Echo brings him up to four MCU projects in quick succession when you add the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year into the equation.

When you take that stacked lineup of live-action goodness, some of which are hot off the presses, and add them to the likes of What If…?, Freshman Year (and second season Sophomore Year), X-Men ‘97, and Marvel Zombies, talk of MCU over-saturation isn’t going to be going away.

However, there’s more than enough variety on display to keep things fresh, fun, and interesting, and it’s not as if fans all over the world won’t be checking out the stacked roster of streaming exclusives the second they arrive on Disney Plus. Sure, there was no Moon Knight season 2, but that’ll hopefully come sooner rather than later.