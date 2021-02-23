Marvel Drops New Batch Of Falcon And The Winter Solider Photos

The official countdown to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on, with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second Disney Plus series from March 19th. You wait eighteen months for new content from the world’s biggest franchise and then you get a brand new TV show premiering just two weeks after the WandaVision finale, which is great news for fans.

All of the footage we’ve seen so far promises a return to much more familiar turf for the MCU, with WandaVision‘s bizarre sitcom realities set to be replaced by a globetrotting adventure packed to the brim with explosive action sequences, all carried by the classic odd couple dynamic between the two title heroes.

Plot specifics are still being kept tightly under wraps, but those constant shots of Steve Rogers’ shield in virtually all of the marketing materials makes it pretty clear that the weight and legacy of Captain America will be a huge factor, not to mention the requisite megalomaniacal bad guy, with Daniel Bruhl returning as the cerebral Zemo.

With just a few weeks to go until the premiere, Marvel have now released a new batch of images from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and you can check them out below.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A blockbuster-sized action series set in the MCU is guaranteed to draw in massive viewing figures, especially following in the wake of the record-breaking trailer, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is poised to transplant the cinematic universe’s recipe for success to the realms of television, meaning there are no doubt plenty of twists, turns and secret cameos being held back until the show begins rolling out weekly.