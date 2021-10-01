Marvel Fans Are Trying To Name This Character From What If…?

Marvels What If…? Has posed a lot of new questions for fans to ponder about characters from the iconic series, but one question that has risen from the show’s latest episodes has no real answer right now.

Following Episode 8, What If…? Went from an anthology series to a connected story thanks to the universe hopping abilities of one character who MCU fans will be familiar with, Ultron. But it isn’t all that simple.

When Ultron appears in What If…? not only is he a unique version of the character who had stolen the Vision body before the Avengers were able to put the Jarvis AI inside, but he is also wielding all five of the Infinity Stones.

With these key differences in mind fans are pitching their best ideas for what we should call this new, upgraded Ultron. Sharing to the Marvel Studios Reddit, here are some of the best ideas from the community.

Regardless of what you’d like to call him, Ultron is set to be quite a powerful force driving home the narrative for the remainder of What If…? There Is still one more episode left to air so perhaps we’ll get an official name for this version of Ultron at some point in the run.