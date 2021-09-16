Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough Of What If’s Young Shuri

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? Has given fans one of their favorite versions of an MCU character yet with a version of Killmonger picking apart the Avengers one by one throughout the episode.

But there is another star who fans can’t get enough of that appeared in the episode and that was none other than Shuri, who during this What If? Was far younger than her appearances in the MCU.

Despite her age, Shuri was instrumental in discovering Killmongers plan during the episode and fans have been left wanting more. Taking to social media plenty of Marvel fans shared their praise on the character after the appearance in What If…?. Here’s some of what they had to say.

Ok if any #WhatIf episode needed a part 2 it was this one. I NEED to see a US-Wakanda war and more of young Shuri being the smartest person in the room pic.twitter.com/ntIEG4kApV — Brandon (@mayblach) September 15, 2021

i can’t wait to see this pepper dora milaje shuri team up after that ep pic.twitter.com/hFHt7c5Y22 — abby✵ (@reysyndulla) September 15, 2021

General Romonda is the best thing to come out of this episode and Shuri still outsmarting everyone else as per usual pic.twitter.com/scLLZNtAkV — Leia ‎⩔ (@mistyknightsgf) September 15, 2021

Shuri & Pepper teaming up literally brightens my day 🥰#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/QRgnPM8ae5 — Fandom Crunch (WHAT IF EPISODE 6 SPOILERS) (@FandomCrunch) September 15, 2021

There is still plenty more What If…? To come over the next few weeks and with the positive reaction, perhaps another appearance of young Shuri in future.