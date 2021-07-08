Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds Over Loki Losing His Hand

Until episode 5 Loki was being somewhat stingy with Loki variants. Given how interesting Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is that isn’t so bad, but I was really hoping they’d go full Into the Spider-Verse with the concept before the season ended. Well, episode 5 delivered in spades, sending ‘our’ Loki into the Void, a chaotic world at the end of time where the TVA sends their garbage… and also a lot of Lokis.

As teased in the post-credits scene of episode 4: we got Jack Veal’s Kid Loki, DeObia Oparei’s Boastful Loki, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, and an instant fan favorite Gator Loki (who is an alligator with an adorable Loki horn hat). They formed the nucleus of the episode, later tangling with a whole gang of Loki’s led by a sinister President Loki. For a brief moment he seemed to be a real threat to our heroes, though things took a hilarious turn when Gator Loki sprang into action and chomped his hand clean off.

It was one of the funniest gags in the episode and social media went nuts. Here’s a selection of reactions:

rip president loki’s hand pic.twitter.com/4daS4RZ1XJ — florence pugh’s wife (real!!) (@sebsdilf) July 8, 2021

*Alligator Loki bites off Loki’s hand

Me: pic.twitter.com/hNs1ODAx0c — Sonia Arri (@uvita_) July 8, 2021

Never imagined that loki would eat his own hand 😂😂😂 — Wamiq Ansari 👨🏻‍⚕️ (@the_ansari_boy) July 8, 2021

My hand is well thank you — Loki (@President__Loki) July 8, 2021

IVE BEEN SAYING THIS! Also when alligator Loki ate human Loki's hand… is that cannibalism…? Answer is yes — Ari (@moorwatermelon) July 8, 2021

However, when President Loki's gang goes up against 2012 Loki and his new allies, "Alligator Loki" sets the tone for the fight by biting President Loki's hand off! Never something I thought I would be able to read about or see in a show. #PresidentLoki — °j0shed (@j0shed) July 8, 2021

Spoiler:

I love how president loki is hyped up and shown in the trailers but alligator loki eats his hand in like 2 minutes and he’s barely in the show at all 😂😂 — 👖⭕️ (@GinoTheBoy) July 8, 2021

President Loki screaming for his hand is one of my favorite scene of Loki…. That's too funny 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 — Insérer pseudo #LokiEra #SpoilAlert (@LOKIATHOR2) July 8, 2021

Pretty sure there are millions out there along with me who lost their shit at President Loki screaming in pain when Alligator Loki bit his hand off. — Raghav Ram (@idliwadachutney) July 8, 2021

The hell? Gator Loki lived throught that brawl and thrived. Ate mofo’s and ate the hand of president Loki. And probably took boastful Loki leg in the background. He isn’t the weakest! The most underestimated Loki and that’s why he is loved. — Chaotic (@LadyFairyMoth) July 8, 2021

Happily munching on President Loki's hand — Crocki 🔪🐊🔪 (spoilers) (@OkieCrocki) July 8, 2021

The episode wrapped up with Loki and Sylvie opening a portal to a mysterious castle, which is likely the lair of who’s behind the TVA and a new major villain for the MCU. Fan consensus is that it’s Kang the Conqueror, whose modus operandi is time-travellin’ trickery. We already know Jonathan Majors will play him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so this may be his MCU debut. Alternatively, it could be another as-yet-unseen Loki or, in slightly more out-there theories, Doctor Doom or Count Dracula.

We’ll find out next Wednesday, when Loki concludes its first season on Disney Plus.