Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds Over Loki Losing His Hand

Loki

Until episode 5 Loki was being somewhat stingy with Loki variants. Given how interesting Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is that isn’t so bad, but I was really hoping they’d go full Into the Spider-Verse with the concept before the season ended. Well, episode 5 delivered in spades, sending ‘our’ Loki into the Void, a chaotic world at the end of time where the TVA sends their garbage… and also a lot of Lokis.

As teased in the post-credits scene of episode 4: we got Jack Veal’s Kid Loki, DeObia Oparei’s Boastful Loki, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, and an instant fan favorite Gator Loki (who is an alligator with an adorable Loki horn hat). They formed the nucleus of the episode, later tangling with a whole gang of Loki’s led by a sinister President Loki. For a brief moment he seemed to be a real threat to our heroes, though things took a hilarious turn when Gator Loki sprang into action and chomped his hand clean off.

It was one of the funniest gags in the episode and social media went nuts. Here’s a selection of reactions:

The episode wrapped up with Loki and Sylvie opening a portal to a mysterious castle, which is likely the lair of who’s behind the TVA and a new major villain for the MCU. Fan consensus is that it’s Kang the Conqueror, whose modus operandi is time-travellin’ trickery. We already know Jonathan Majors will play him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so this may be his MCU debut. Alternatively, it could be another as-yet-unseen Loki or, in slightly more out-there theories, Doctor Doom or Count Dracula.

We’ll find out next Wednesday, when Loki concludes its first season on Disney Plus.

