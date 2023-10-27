Marvel has just accidentally convinced the world it needs to replace Jonathan Majors as big bad with another controversial ‘Loki’ star

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 4.

Talk about blowing up our expectations. Loki season 2 just took a bold swing in its antepenultimate episode by ending on the mother of all Marvel cliffhangers. One character appears to be killed? Pfft, try the entirety of the show’s cast, the whole TVA, and possibly even the totality of the MCU multiverse.

And, yes, that includes Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely, which potentially erases Marvel’s pesky problem of how to course-correct after the actor awaiting trial has drawn the franchise some unwanted attention. Ironically, though, just as an opening for new big has possibly appeared, this same episode has gone and convinced everyone that the only character worthy to fill Kang’s boots is another Loki actor who’s caused recent controversy.

Miss Minutes revealed her sinister side back in the Loki season 1 finale, but episode 3 of season 2 unveiled just how unhinged the cartoon clock really is. In episode 4, we get another glimpse at her truly psychotic nature. When Ravonna executes General Dox and her Minutemen for denying her offer to work for her, Miss Minutes is depicted with the biggest smile on her face as the rogue TVA employees are crushed into paste.

THISSS CLOCK RIGHT HERE IS SICKKK IN THE MIND,IT IS THE LITERAL DEFINITION OF A PSYCHO #Loki #Loki pic.twitter.com/iPHg3D0gmx — Infinity Stones (@infinitygems006) October 27, 2023

Somebody needs to introduce Miss Minutes to the High Evolutionary to help her get over Kang. No, wait, don’t do that. That’s a terrible idea.

The two biggest psychos in the entire mcu #Loki pic.twitter.com/4dk20N9sZZ — 💥Dżejson_Burton💥🦆 (@malmorek) October 27, 2023

What’s more, Miss Minutes using her dying breath to tell Victor he’ll never be He Who Remains was also darker than anything Kang’s ever done.

Try as he might, Majors hasn’t really left us quaking as the Conqueror in any of his appearances to date, not like Miss Minutes has with her increasingly insane behavior. Pivoting to a surprise twist in which she takes over as big bad seems like a good idea on paper, then, but with voice actress Tara Strong getting a lot of heat online of late for her contentious comments, which has already been followed by her losing one job, maybe Marvel would only be jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.