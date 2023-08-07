Marvel pivoting its focus to 3 separate Disney Plus exclusives a week after ‘Secret Invasion’ is a desperate ploy to wash away the stench

While it’s undeniably true that fans of the superhero genre have short memories and are able to forgive and forget easier than most – not to mention the fact no franchise generates theories and conspiracies quite like the Marvel Cinematic Universe – it’s easy to believe that Kevin Feige and the gang are deliberately trying to make everybody sweep Secret Invasion under the rug as fast as possible.

It’s been less than two weeks since the MCU’s worst-reviewed Disney Plus exclusive bottomed out with a finale that ranks as the second lowest-rated comic book adaptation there’s ever been on Rotten Tomatoes, but the studio hasn’t wasted a second in trying to distract the fandom with newer and shinier things.

Image via Marvel Studios

Almost immediately after the dust had settled, we got a brand new poster and a full-length trailer for season 2 of Loki, right before Marvel made history twice over by premiering Ms. Marvel on network television and offering a stark reminder that you’ll need to be familiar with Kamala Khan’s debut prior to The Marvels releasing in November, although you can ignore whatever Samuel L. Jackson’s most recent appearance as Nick Fury might have been, because there’s no point revisiting those memories so soon.

Then the trailer for the return of I Am Groot came along to send the adorable Guardians of the Galaxy team member – Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus, remember – back into the hearts and minds of MCU followers everywhere. That’s a suspiciously large number of teasers, trailers, reminders, and firsts to come in the 11 days since Secret Invasion stunk up the joint, and you might be correct in thinking it’s not a coincidence.