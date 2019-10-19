Marvel Planning Adam Warlock Series For Disney Plus

Marvel fans have been waiting to see Adam Warlock in the MCU for the longest time. When we found out the franchise would be tackling the Infinity Gauntlet saga, we all assumed he’d be a shoe-in to play a major role, as in the comics. As it happens, though, Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones came and went without any sign from Him. But, going by the post-credits tease in Vol. 2, at least we can expect to see his live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Beyond that, though? Well, We Got This Covered has been informed that Marvel has plans for an Adam Warlock Disney Plus TV series. This would be a ways down the line, according to our sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, both of which were confirmed – and will arrive “sometime after” Guardians 3 introduces him to audiences. We already know that James Gunn’s threequel isn’t due to get here until 2022/2023 at the earliest, so the middle years of the 2020s seem like a good bet for when this show could come our way.

This is all pretty far in the future, then, and obviously this project is only in the earliest stages of development, but it confirms that the studio hopes to do more with Adam in the MCU beyond Guardians. He’s one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel universe, after all. That said, the screen version might be relatively less-powered, considering his alternative origin story – created by the Sovereign – and the fact that he presumably won’t be bonded with the Soul Stone.

As for who could play Adam in the MCU, numerous names have been suggested so far. Zac Efron is one actor who’s often linked to the hero, with WGTC also hearing that Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is being eyed, too. Obviously, concrete casting info won’t come our way until Gunn completes work on The Suicide Squad and returns to Marvel to start pre-production on Guardians 3, but as soon as we learn more we’ll be sure to let you know.