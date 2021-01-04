Every Marvel Project Coming To Disney Plus In 2021

Kevin Feige has used his downtime during the Coronavirus pandemic to make himself busier than ever, with the continued expansion of his Marvel Cinematic Universe accelerating rapidly over the next several years. We might not have seen anything from the franchise since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released last July, but that’s all about to change in a big way.

WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus next Friday, and from there the floodgates will well and truly be opened. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man 3 are all hitting the big screen before the end of 2021, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fresh MCU content.

The Mouse House’s streaming service was always going to be a key factor in the franchise’s short and long-term future, but seven new shows in less than twelve months is still a lot more than even the most optimistic of fans could have predicted. After WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives in March, and Loki is penciled in for May. The animated What If…? then debuts during the summer, the fall months bring Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, and the end of the year sees Iman Vellani suit up in Ms. Marvel.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Not only that, but retrospective series Marvel Studios: Legends is also on the way, with each episode casting an eye over one of the MCU’s most beloved figures. If that still isn’t enough, though, then international Disney Plus subscribers are in for a real treat thanks to the Star expansion, which is bringing mature Marvel offerings to the platform as soon as next month, with the Deadpool duology and Logan being added to the library along with TV shows Legion and Helstrom.

That’s certainly an impressive lineup, and Feige wasn’t messing around when he said you’d be obligated to shell out for a Disney Plus subscription to keep up to date with the latest developments in the MCU.