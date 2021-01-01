Watch: WandaVision Promo Teases A Visionary New Era For The MCU

Disney+ launched with the big promise of exclusive MCU shows. More than a year on, however, none of them have premiered, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision originally supposed to have dropped already before they were delayed. But in just a few short weeks, we’ll finally get to see the very strange adventures of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

To mark New Year’s Day, Marvel Studios have released a cool promo showing off what to expect. It gives us another taste of the way the show will jump through the decades and even in this 30-second teaser, we see costumes and visual styles referencing the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s as the pair rapidly go from newlyweds, to pregnant, to parents in the blink of an eye.

Head writer for WandaVision Jac Schaeffer says that they want the series to pay tribute to classic TV of the past. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained:

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television. We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

One thing’s for sure, life in the Maximoff/Vision household is going to get pretty weird, even by the standards of a couple composed of a mutant witch and a sapient magic robot. They’re set to be joined by Teyonah Parris as the adult Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel, with appearances from Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hann. There are also rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver will turn up.

The reality-bending aspects of the show may create opportunities to bring other heroes into the MCU as well. After all, we still don’t know how Deadpool is going to enter the universe, or how Marvel Studios is going to introduce the many mutants they now have the rights to. Interestingly, Scarlet Witch was at one point responsible for there being “no more mutants” in the comics, but perhaps the opposite will be true here.

Either way, we’ll find out when WandaVision begins streaming on January 15th on Disney+.