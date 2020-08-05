Marvel Has Reportedly Cast Their She-Hulk

The double whammy of both Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier being delayed may have pushed back the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s plans for Phase Four, with the immediate future of the franchise still clouded in uncertainty, but once things get the all-clear to return to some sense of normality you can guarantee the studio will look to hit the ground running.

Not only are there seven movies scheduled to hit theaters between now and July 2022, along with several others that haven’t been officially announced yet, but there’s also the MCU’s official expansion onto the small screen that’s still expected to start by the end of 2020, which will see eight superhero shows heading exclusively to Disney Plus over the next two years, and with a lot of them only featuring a couple of recurring characters, there’s still a whole lot of high-profile casting to do.

Speaking of which, with a leaked casting call reportedly confirming that the hero is set to play a huge role in the MCU going forward and will ultimately end up as a member of the Avengers, landing the title role in She-Hulk could be a career-changer for whoever ends up getting cast. There’s been numerous names linked to Jennifer Walters already, of course, but a new report from scoopster Mikey Sutton claims that Alison Brie has agreed to sign on to play the gamma-irradiated superhero, with the GLOW star being rumored as one of the frontrunners for months now.

Just like her cousin Bruce Banner, She-Hulk will be a motion-captured role, meaning that whoever snags the part needs to be talented enough to let their performance shine through from under a sea of visual effects, and based on her recent successes, there’s little doubt that the 37 year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress would knock it out of the park and make for a hugely valuable addition to the MCU should this latest report pan out.