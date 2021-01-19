Marvel Reportedly Developing Dracula TV Show

On paper, Dracula and the Marvel Cinematic Universe hardly sound like a logical combination for those largely familiar with the movies and little else, but the iconic vampire has been a regular feature of the company’s comic book output for decades.

The 70-issue run of The Tomb of Dracula was one of the most unusual imprints in the Marvel back catalogue, one that saw the likes of Spider-Man, the X-Men and even Howard the Duck dropping by to battle against a series of supernatural threats, although it did serve to introduce Blade into the mix, and he’s gone on to become a beloved favorite over the last half a century and a big screen star in his own right.

Here's How Ethan Hawke Could Look As The MCU's Dracula

There’s been a lot of speculation recently that the legendary bloodsucker could be incorporated into the MCU, either through Mahershala Ali’s rebooted Daywalker or a standalone Tomb of Dracula anthology series on Hulu, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that discussions have indeed taken place over an episodic spin on Dracula.

Further details are thin on the ground, but with Disney Plus and the feature films set to tie the MCU’s sprawling mythology closer together than ever before, it could conceivably be developed as a companion piece to the Blade reboot. Explaining how and why vampires exist in the franchise is another question altogether, though, not to mention that the studio could well get cold feet if Morbius bombs at the box office in October to prove that audiences don’t have much interest in seeing the pale-faced Nosferatu taking center stage in superhero projects.