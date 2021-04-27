Marvel Reportedly Discussing Disney Plus Show For Bucky

It may have taken ten years and eight appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for it to happen, but Bucky Barnes‘ redemption arc is finally complete. After falling to his doom in Captain America: The First Avenger and then returning with a vengeance in The Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers’ best friend has always struggled to reconcile with his past.

That’s to be expected really, when you’re almost 110 years old and you’ve died more than once, only to be resurrected as a brainwashed superpowered assassin with a bionic arm, haunted by the memories and nightmares of being forced to kill countless people, before being framed for murdering the king of Wakanda and then teaming up with the person who framed you to try and take down a rogue terrorist organization.

It’s been a wild ride for Bucky so far, that’s for sure, but now he’s finally found inner peace following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it may only be the beginning. And that’s because we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that Marvel Studios are said to be exploring the possibility of a solo series for James Buchanan Barnes.

What it could entail remains to be seen, but now that the Winter Soldier is dead and buried for good, perhaps Bucky could assume the mantle of White Wolf on a permanent basis, which would also tie him even closer to the Black Panther franchise for good measure. In any case, there are still so many stories to tell in regards to the longtime fan favorite, and Disney Plus is the ideal place to tell them given that the streaming lineup is putting plenty of new and underutilized faces in the spotlight.