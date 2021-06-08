Marvel Reportedly Not Impressed With Ms. Marvel Actress

Throughout its existence to date, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t really taken much of a chance on complete unknowns to headline major projects, with the Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston double act tackling the two main roles in Thor arguably still the biggest casting risk so far in terms of their respective track records and filmographies, at least until the relatively untested Simu Liu arrives on our screens in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The idea has been to either hire talented stars with huge potential like Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Brie Larson and Chris Pratt, or proven actors that weren’t known for operating in the blockbuster sphere such as Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd and Benedict Cumberbatch. That’s even extended to the Disney Plus roster to a certain extent with Tatiana Maslany, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac all debuting in the MCU with their own shows, but the jury is still very much out on Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani.

Hiring a teenager with no prior acting experience to have their first two credits ever be a big budget TV show and the sequel to a billion-dollar box office hit is a gamble without a doubt, and a new rumor claims that the Marvel top brass have been left less than impressed with what Vellani has brought to the table now that the series has finished shooting and is deep in post-production.

Of course, we should point out that the leak came from Reddit, but the source in question has a decent track record of divulging inside information regarding the MCU (they were the first one to share that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would cameo in The Falcon and Winter Soldier), and with Ms. Marvel set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2021, a trailer should be arriving in the not too distant future, meaning we’ll get a much better handle on how Vellani is faring soon enough.