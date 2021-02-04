Marvel Reportedly Wants To Reboot Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Into The MCU

mFollowing the announcement of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s spinoff set in Wakanda, there are now fourteen Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in the works for Disney Plus. With the exception of animated duo What If…? and Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff I Am Groot, all of them are official canon and feature either familiar faces or brand new characters destined to play a major role in the franchise moving forward.

Based on what we know so far, each one is going to carve out its own section of the mythology, from the familiar action-packed adventures of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the time traveling mystery of Loki to the teen comedy vibes of Ms. Marvel via the legal comedy of She-Hulk. It would appear as though Marvel Studios are keen to try their hand at almost every conceivable form of television under the sun, but they’ve already let a perfectly good procedural go to waste.

First Look At Quake In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 1 of 3

Agents of S.H.I.E.L..D. was hastily retconned in the final season to exist just outwith the main MCU continuity, but fans loved all seven seasons of the team’s run. There’s been rumors making the rounds recently that the show could be rebooted for Disney Plus, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Abomination would be back in She-Hulk long before Tim Roth was confirmed – that discussions have indeed taken place behind the scenes.

According to our intel, the plan is to keep several of the original cast members and add in some new faces, but thanks to Season 7 wiping the slate clean, Disney Plus’ proposed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will start from scratch narratively. The procedural is one of the most reliably popular genres on TV for a reason, and finally aligning with the MCU on a much bigger scale is something that Agent Coulson and the gang always deserved, but rarely got.