Marvel Reportedly Wants To Do A Rescue TV Show With Gwyneth Paltrow

Disney Plus looks set to kick off a whole new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the most lucrative franchise in the history of cinema about to make huge inroads towards the small screen. Not only does it give the studio the chance to introduce new characters into the mythology without the pressure of box office success or failure hanging over their heads, but it also entices fans to subscribe to the streaming service, with Kevin Feige admitting that you’ll need to watch the TV shows in order to understand the bigger picture through Phase Four and beyond.

There’s been plenty of rumors surrounding the projects that Marvel have in development for Disney Plus beyond the ones that have already been announced, and as well as the constant speculation about a potential MCU return for Robert Downey Jr. in a proposed Ironheart series, we’re also hearing that his long-running beau Pepper Potts could also be set to get her own spinoff.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Ms. Marvel show is coming to Disney Plus and that Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which we now know to be true – Marvel are looking into the idea of making Gwyneth Paltrow’s Rescue the lead of a Disney Plus series. Plot details are still unknown at this time, but it’s not too much of a stretch to think that Tony Stark could even show up in some capacity, perhaps in flashbacks or as an AI?

While nothing is set in stone just yet, and Paltrow has seemingly admitted that her time in the MCU is over as she pursues a lucrative side business in bizarrely-scented candles, there are few actors out there that would turn down the kind of money Marvel is throwing around these days. That being said, it remains to be seen how much interest the fans would have in seeing Pepper Potts in solo action, given how closely the character has always been tied to Tony Stark.