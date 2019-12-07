First Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photos Reunite The Duo

The head honchos from Disney and Marvel, along with many of their Hollywood rivals, are currently in Brazil for the CCXP convention to promote their upcoming slate of projects. Although it only started in 2014, CCXP is already billed as the world’s largest pop culture festival, which means that the movie business sends plenty of their big guns to South America in order to generate buzz for future films and TV shows.

The Marvel Studios panel is currently happening right now, with Kevin Feige taking the stage to give the first proper public presentations on the upcoming slate of Disney Plus shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. And while set photos have given us a decent-if-vague look at Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ return to our screens, Feige has now revealed brand new official images at CCXP, which you can see for yourself below.

There isn’t anything particularly exciting here, but seeing Marvel-approved photos is always going to be a vast improvement on grainy phone snaps. Besides, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently deep into shooting and more images are likely to be released in the very near future, as Feige has always preferred to be in control of what leaks out from his sets.

Of course, we’re still waiting on some firm intel on plot specifics, with a reported Chris Evans cameo being the elephant in the room that nobody will outright confirm or deny, but with the Marvel panel currently ongoing, more information on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected in the very near future, so be sure to stay tuned and watch this space.